Multiple agencies now joining search for pilot who disappeared during flight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michael Martin is an experienced pilot who spent his life in the air.

On Jan. 2, he took off from the North Las Vegas Airport for a routine flight that ended in a way no one ever expected, and still nobody knows exactly where he is.

He was heading out on what he called his “decompression flights:” short, peaceful loops around Mount Charleston, a way to clear his head. But this time, he never came back.

Although Michael went missing on Jan. 2, his disappearance wasn’t reported until Jan. 6.

Family members said they were worried but thought he was just getting away.

Authorities say that lost time was critical in their search.

“What people might not realize is that it may look like a plane in open desert, but when you fly over that, all of those canyons all of those indentations, it makes it very difficult and very time-consuming to search thoroughly,” said Jeff Lustick, a pilot and Civil Air Patrol member.

“When you search in this type of terrain where it’s really the same kind of color is really the same kind of texture. It’s very taxing on your mind on your eyes to do that.”

At 10,000 feet, just north of Tonopah, his plane – a Piper Cherokee Six – lost its transponder signal. No distress call. No word. Just silence.

Now, search teams from Nye County Emergency Management, Esmeralda Sheriff’s Office, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies are combing the mountainous regions in the area.

According to Nye County authorities, the wind has been an obstacle in the search, not to mention that many resources have been deployed to Southern California in response to the wildfires.

The aviation community has also rallied together, hoping their combined expertise can bring him home.

“On any flight between here and there, I’ll always be looking out the window. I’ll always be wondering, and I think we all will,” Lustick said.

As the search continues, the clock is ticking. His family waiting. His plane still missing.

“In this case, so it looks like everything is being done that needs to be done but we’re not going to give up… we’re going to continue to look,” Lustick said.

If you have any information, no matter how small, report it to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

