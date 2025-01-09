Father charged after toddler dies after 12 hours in room near space heater

By WTVD Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST END, North Carolina (WTVD) — A toddler died after what the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said was prolonged exposure to “elevated temperatures.” His father faces charges.

On Dec. 2, deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a distress call reporting an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Shady Wood Court in West End.

The 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the boy had been isolated in a room with a space heater running for more than 12 hours before his death was reported.

After an investigation and a review of the medical examiner’s findings, authorities arrested the child’s father, 27-year-old Aaron Lynwood Carter of Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Carter was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter and one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, with his first court appearance scheduled in Moore County District Court on Thursday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.