Jury Trial begins for man accused of staging long time girlfriend’s death as suicide

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WKOW) — A jury trial begins Monday for the man accused of staging his long-time girlfriend’s death as a suicide in Columbia County.

80-year-old Larry Manthe is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 76-year-old Alice Langer of the Town of Wyocena back in 2022.

The sheriff’s office says Manthe and Langer were in a long-term relationship at the time of Langer’s death and she was intending to end the relationship and move out of the home.

Langer’s family told deputies they hadn’t heard from her in over 15 hours. When deputies responded to Langer’s home, they found her dead inside with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the criminal complaint, the sergeant on the scene found Langer in the shower with a handgun on her lap and a gunshot wound to the left side of her head.

Court records obtained by 27 News show the shooting was originally thought to be self-inflicted.

However, after an autopsy was completed, the medical examiner claimed the gunpowder stippling, or gunpowder burns on her body, wasn’t commonly seen in suicides.

Langer’s family also say she was right-handed although, the gunshot wound was to the left side of her head.

Columbia County sheriff detectives report finding Manthe’s DNA on the gun and ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with the crime.

