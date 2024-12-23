Legendary actor Denzel Washington gets minister’s license at New York City church

By Dave Carlin

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Just shy of his 70th birthday, Denzel Washington has a new line to add to an already impressive résumé.

The legendary actor was recently given a minister’s license at a church ceremony in Harlem where he was also baptized.

There is fame and there is faith, and Washington has an abundance of both. It was an emotional moment for the 69-year-old star when he received his license Saturday at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ.

“It took a while, but I’m here,” Washington said.

In his remarks, Washington remembered a prediction made about him when he was just 20 years old.

“Ms. Ruth Green was known to have the gift of prophecy — some of you have heard this story. And she prophesied and said, ‘Boy, you are going to travel the world and preach to millions of people.’ If He can do this for me, there’s nothing he can’t do for you,” Washington said.

At the ceremony Washington was joined by his wife, Pauletta. They married in 1983. The minister’s license will allow him to become ordained at a future date.

Church deacon Arthur Dean told CBS News New York he is proud.

“He’s like a brother to me. He was a little boy when he was here. He stayed here. This is home to him,” Dean said. “A very big blessing to us.”

Local fans were equally moved.

“It’s a positive action that he’s taking and it’s his personal choice and I support it,” fan Melony Rosario of Harlem said.

“It was very random to see, but I was happy to see that it’s true,” a man named Ross said.

Washington is coming off a press tour for “Gladiator II” and he’ll star on Broadway in “Othello” early in 2025. The Washington Shakespeare revival will be at the Barrymore Theater, with performances set to begin Feb. 24.

And now, Washington’s influence has grown, fanning out from the Theater District and movie screens, Uptown and beyond.

“When you become a minister you have words for the public, words for everybody. You have to reach out to people even more than being in Hollywood,” Dean said.

Washington’s father had been a pastor, and the Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning actor told the congregation anything and everything he can do, he will do for God.

