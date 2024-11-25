Be Part of the Tradition: Volunteer for the 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade!

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The iconic H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is looking for volunteers to help kick off the holiday season with a celebration of all things Houston! The parade takes place on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 9 a.m., bringing downtown to life with marching bands, creative floats, and giant balloons.

Join us in making this spectacular event possible by volunteering in one of the following roles:

Balloon Handlers: March in the parade, guiding our dazzling helium balloons. Banner Carriers: Introduce performers and floats with pride. Parade Marshals: Keep the parade moving smoothly — perfect for natural leaders! Seating Ushers: Welcome ticketed guests and assist them with seating. ADA Ushers: Help guests with disabilities find seating and enjoy the show. Back Lot Assistants: Support entries in the staging area.

Volunteer Requirements:

Must be at least 16 years old (18 for Parade Marshals). Attendance at one mandatory training session at City Hall, 901 Bagby Street, is required. Volunteer commitment: Thursday, November 28, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Make this Thanksgiving unforgettable by being part of a 75-year Houston tradition. Sign up today at Volunteer Information.

