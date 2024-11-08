Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

2024 ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale sees $16,000 winning steer

By
Published 6:16 am

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The 2024 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council’s Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana took place Wednesday. A grand champion steer was sold for $16,000.

Ben Forbes from East Baton Rouge raised the prize winning steer.

The event is one of the biggest days of the year for local students. It’s when the best of the best compete with their animals and projects.

The Junior Livestock Sale was started in 1936 and was sponsored by the Shreveport Kiwanis Club until 1952. From 1952-1971, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce was the sponsor. ALTAC began sponsoring the sale in 1972 and looks forward to many success years to come.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content