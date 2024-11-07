Neighbors recover wedding dress swept away by tornado

By Abner Sosa

LITTLE FLOCK, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit parts of Little Flock on Monday.

Neighbors said the storm produced a lot of debris, including objects and personal belongings from other people’s homes.

“We found some Halloween decorations, some Thanksgiving decorations, lots of Legos,” said Jennifer Tisdale, who cleaned up storm debris along with Angela Moffitt. “Broke my heart. Little kid’s truck. Little kids’ toys.”

More recently, Tisdale and Moffitt found a wedding dress on Tisdale’s property. It was blown and carried by the tornado.

“We really thought it was feed or bath garden or something in the yard and came to investigate and noticed that it was very lacy, very pretty,” Tisdale said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is someone’s wedding dress!’ And for having traveled as far as it did, it was in pretty good shape, just a little dirty and wet.”

With the help of Moffitt’s daughter, Gabriella, the women went to social media to try to reunite the dress with its owner.

“Within a few seconds, I think we had someone say, ‘Oh, we know exactly who that is,’” Moffitt said. “A family friend came and found it for him.”

Tisdale and Moffitt said the dress belonged to a man down the road. They said it was his mother’s wedding dress.

The women said they were happy to achieve a small victory through the destruction.

“In a time when really everyone is stressed out and exhausted and trying to work through the aftermath, it’s nice to be able to help somebody smile and get the important pieces back,” Tisdale said.

