More than 30 people reported food poisoning symptoms after eating same food in Jessup

Published 3:27 pm

By Adam Thompson

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — More than 30 people reported suffering from food poisoning symptoms after reportedly eating the same food in Jessup on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court.

Howard County Fire & EMS said more than 30 were evaluated and multiple were taken to the hospital. All patients are non-critical at this time, according to Howard County officials.

No other information was provided.

