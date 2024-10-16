75-year-old Ohio woman sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing bank

By Emily Sanderson

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A 75-year-old Hamilton woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing a bank in Fairfield Township back in April.

Ann Mayers, now 75, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and a reduced firearms specification, from three years to one year. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.

Tuesday, Mayers was sentenced to four to five and a half years in prison.

Mayers faced a max consecutive prison sentence of 17 and a half years.

During her sentencing hearing, Mayers asked to address the court. She turned to the gallery and said, “I would like to apologize to AurGroup, if they’re here today and to my sister.”

The 75-year-old was arrested on April 19, and charged with robbing AurGroup Credit Union in Fairfield Township.

According to court documents, Mayers displayed a handgun at the bank and threw the clothes she wore out her car window after the robbery.

Detectives said evidence was found inside Mayers’ vehicle, including a handgun. Police took her into custody at her home later that day.

According to a police report, Mayers said she had money problems during an interview, and that’s what led to the alleged robbery. The investigative report states that Mayers allegedly had been sending money to someone claiming to be with US Customs.

