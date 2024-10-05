Union nurses celebrate new contract with picnic

By KITV Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — Union nurses held a picnic at Magic Island on Friday, celebrating their newly-ratified three-year contract with Kapiolani Medical Center.

The new contract comes after a year of negotiation, pickets, strikes, and a three-week-long lockout.

With lots of fun, games, and food, the Nurses Union said the picnic is well deserved.

“One thing we can all agree as nurses, I think the lockout mare us stronger, especially as a union, as a hroup of nurses. It really pulled us together,” said Rosalee Agas-Yuu, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association.

The picnic was also about spending time together, while they prepare for their first day of work. They’re set to return to the bedsides of their patients on Sunday, Oct. 6.

