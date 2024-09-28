Kamala Harris Takes on Trump’s Fear-Mongering: A Bold Plan for Real Border Solutions

By Francis Page, Jr.

September 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The border—an ever-present topic in American politics, subject to rhetorical spins, half-truths, and straight-up inaccuracies. The latest Democratic attempt to tackle this is spearheaded by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is embracing border security as a pillar of her presidential campaign. Harris made her first official visit to the southern border as a nominee in Arizona, seizing the opportunity to call out former President Donald Trump’s obstructionist approach to bipartisan immigration reform. With the 2024 election looming, the stakes have never been higher for either side to present viable, humane solutions.

What’s Really Happening at the Border? Contrary to the oft-repeated Republican mantra of an “open border,” the situation at the southern border is far more nuanced. Migration has slowed down significantly in recent months, with illegal crossings plummeting by nearly 80% since the height of the crisis in December. It’s a stark contrast to the alarming rhetoric used by Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who seem bent on painting an apocalyptic picture. This year alone, Texas has spent $11 billion on Operation Lone Star, yet the results do not reflect the scale of fear they perpetuate. Democratic leadership, particularly Harris, is using a pragmatic approach, focusing on long-term solutions rather than short-term soundbites. The Vice President has underscored the importance of strong border security while criticizing Trump for blocking a bipartisan border bill that had widespread support, including an endorsement from the Border Patrol union. As Harris pointed out in her speech, “Trump prefers to run on problems rather than fixing them.”

The Republican Spin: Fear and Division Trump’s latest narrative is filled with distortions aimed at firing up his base. At a recent rally in Michigan, he blamed Harris for violent crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants, falsely accusing the Democrats of encouraging illegal voting. It’s an absurd claim—non-citizens cannot vote in U.S. elections, but Trump seems to thrive on bending the facts. This is just another chapter in a long history of scaremongering designed to sidestep the real issues while shifting blame. But let’s be clear: Trump’s stance on immigration is about theater, not solutions. When given the chance to support one of the most comprehensive border security bills in recent history, he tanked it. This is a president who loves the optics of chaos and crisis at the border because it fuels his “law and order” narrative, even when the data contradicts his story.

A Democratic Plan for Border Reform Kamala Harris’s proposals offer a realistic path forward. During her Arizona rally, she outlined plans to resurrect the bipartisan bill Trump buried. This would not only strengthen border enforcement but also provide humane solutions for migrants, including a much-needed pathway to citizenship for Dreamers—those who were brought to the U.S. as children but have lived in legal limbo for decades. Harris has also proposed measures to limit asylum requests while expanding legal avenues for entry, including work visas and family reunification. Such policies acknowledge the economic contributions migrants make to the U.S., while also addressing the need for a more controlled, lawful entry process.

Reality Check: What the Border Looks Like Today A day spent along the Texas-Mexico border tells a different story from the one portrayed in GOP campaign speeches. In El Paso, Eagle Pass, and McAllen, large-scale migrant crossings have dwindled. Operations like CBP One—a system that allows migrants to schedule asylum appointments online—have helped control the flow. Over 765,000 people legally entered the U.S. this year alone, thanks to these new processes, and the majority have followed the rules. For those still in transit, organizations like Border Servant Corps offer shelter and support, ensuring a humane response to the ongoing migrant crisis. The reality is, conditions at the border fluctuate, but the narrative spun by Republican leaders remains static, constantly feeding the idea that the border is out of control.

What Lies Ahead As the 2024 race picks up speed, immigration and border security will undoubtedly remain hot-button issues. However, the choice is clear: voters can support a candidate who uses fear and division to further their political ambitions, or they can back someone who actually has a plan. Harris may not have all the answers, but her commitment to bipartisanship and her track record as California’s Attorney General demonstrate a capacity for leadership that transcends rhetoric. Her focus on comprehensive immigration reform—a plan that emphasizes both security and humanity—is exactly the kind of pragmatic solution we need. Trump’s refusal to engage in such solutions proves that he’s more interested in winning votes than solving problems.

Conclusion: A Call to Action Houston Style Magazine readers, it’s time to move beyond the partisan noise and address the real issues at hand. The border crisis is not about creating political theater—it’s about ensuring the safety of Americans while upholding our values as a nation of immigrants. Kamala Harris’s border policies strike that balance. As we head toward Election Day, let’s remember that leadership is about solving problems, not creating them.

