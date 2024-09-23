Man killed in shooting after dispute over jukebox song

By Patrick Chalvire and Dannielle Garcia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A man is dead after a dispute over a jukebox song turned violent at a Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale early Monday, witnesses said.

The argument reportedly began around 1:30 a.m. when one man insulted another over his song choice on the music machine, according to Mauro Bonilla, who spoke with a witness.

“I heard that there was two guys [and] they got into an argument because one of them played a song on the [jukebox] and the other guy kind of was pissed off,” said Bonilla. “[He] pulled his weapon and started shooting.”

The altercation escalated quickly. The man who insulted the song allegedly drew his weapon first, but the other man near the jukebox fired back, Bonilla added.

“The other guy was chasing him, shot after shot,” Bonilla added.

The man who initiated the argument was killed, while the shooter fled.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and are working to identify the gunman.

