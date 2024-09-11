Video shows person running and hiding in backyards in neighborhood near Northwest High School after shooting

By Bill Schammert

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Video from the neighborhood shows a person running through backyards after the shooting at Omaha Northwest High School.

The suspect, also a student at the high school, was on the run for about half hour before being arrested, Omaha police said.

On Tuesday night, authorities said they think they found the weapon near 81st Street and Redick Avenue.

As for the suspect, Omaha police aren’t saying much other than that they were 14 years old. The victim was targeted in the shooting, and the police response was immediate.

“There was a school resource officer assigned to Northwest High School, and I know that there were officers who got to the area immediately. They were both students at Northwest High School. If they got here in the morning when school started, I don’t have that information,” Omaha Police Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and student involved in the incident today. I want to thank the Northwest staff, leadership team, teachers, and students who were patient throughout this incident,” Matthew Ray, Omaha Public Schools superintendent, said.

The incident lasted about 35 minutes before everything was secure and the suspect was arrested.

A neighbor who lives about three blocks from the school sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a video showing a person sneaking into his backyard, hiding under the deck, then leaving seconds later.

The video shows him in the distance, hopping other fences.

The person who lives at the house said his wife called him about a school shooting, and that’s when he checked his cameras.

“If I didn’t know anything, it just looked like someone walking in our backyard and hiding under our deck. Normally, we have raccoons and possums under our deck, not a shooting suspect,” Cori Wilkening said.

Wilkening said he called police. The video shows a person in tactical gear on his property, and the suspect was arrested a few minutes later.

Police do want people in the neighborhood to stay “vigilant” and to call police if they find something else that could be evidence.

