Search for missing kayaker ends after he’s found wandering grocery store miles away

By Richard Ramos, Cecilio Padilla

RANCHO CORDOVA, California (KOVR) — A search that stretched late into the night for a person believed to be missing at Lake Natoma is now over – with him being found at a grocery store, officials say.

As of around 10 p.m. Monday, Metro Fire said the individual had been missing for around three hours. The party the person was with had been searching for two hours, officials said.

Metro Fire said boats and unmanned aerial vehicles were conducting the search. Efforts were halted come nightfall, but Metro Fire said they would be resuming the search come daylight.

However, early Tuesday morning, Metro Fire said the man was found in El Dorado Hills wandering a grocery store.

The name of the person missing has not been released, but officials said he was a 57-year-old man who was out kayaking with his family.

Lake Natoma is located along the American River and just outside the western end of the city of Folsom in Sacramento County. It’s unclear how the man ended up in El Dorado Hills, about 12 miles east of the lake.

