HCC’s 1-N.O.W. Program Revolutionizes Online Learning with Flexibility and Accessibility

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Community College (HCC) has long been a beacon of educational excellence, but with the advent of the 1-N.O.W. program, it’s now breaking barriers in accessibility and flexibility like never before. Tailored for today’s dynamic and fast-paced world, HCC’s Online College is setting new standards, making higher education more attainable for those juggling work, family, and a myriad of other commitments.

Launched this fall, the 1-N.O.W. program is a game-changer, especially for students who prefer a focused, streamlined approach to earning their degrees. Imagine this: taking one class at a time, fully online, every five weeks. It’s as if HCC peeked into the lives of busy Houstonians and said, “We’ve got you covered.” Whether you’re pursuing an Associate of Arts in Business, Multidisciplinary Studies, or Teaching, HCC’s 1-N.O.W. program makes it possible to progress at a pace that aligns with your life.

Dr. Jerome Drain, interim president of HCC Online College, aptly captures the program’s essence: “The 1-N.O.W. Program is designed specifically for the part-time student. By offering one class at a time, fully online on a convenient five-week schedule, the program is easily accessible for today’s busy student who is likely balancing work, family life, or other commitments.”

And Dr. Drain isn’t just spouting the usual academic rhetoric. He’s highlighting a real solution to a real problem faced by countless students. It’s education on your terms, without sacrificing quality or support. In fact, each class in the program is fortified with supplementary instructor guidance, tutoring, and library services—ensuring that every student has the tools they need to succeed.

Just ask Lorrin Gorman, an HCC online student who’s climbed the ladder in the dental sector thanks to the college’s flexible offerings. “I chose HCC because of the flexible scheduling,” she shares. “HCC has one of the more flexible online programs available. Having to tune in at a specific time for an online class wasn’t going to work for me with my work schedule, but HCC’s online, anytime option did. The convenience of it … that’s what really sold me.”

Lorrin’s story is just one of many that testify to the program’s impact. It’s no wonder HCC Online College has earned national acclaim, being named one of the top online colleges by Newsweek for two years running. Under the visionary leadership of Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D., the college has become synonymous with educational innovation, accessibility, and affordability.

Ready to take your next step? Visit hccs.edu/1-now and discover how HCC’s 1-N.O.W. program can fit into your life, no matter how busy it gets. “The impact of the college is felt across the entire HCC service area,” says Dr. Fisher. “It offers our students the flexibility and convenience to study entirely online or to augment their coursework in various programs across our system.”

With more than 60 online degree and certificate programs covering over 80 academic and workforce subjects, HCC Online College is a testament to the idea that education should be as adaptable as the students it serves.

Ready to take your next step? Visit hccs.edu/1-now and discover how HCC’s 1-N.O.W. program can fit into your life, no matter how busy it gets.

