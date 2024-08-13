Grass fire sparked by illegal fireworks burns 4 acres in Rio Linda, officials say

By Eric Schucht and Leticia Ordaz

RIO LINDA, California (KCRA) — A grass fire sparked by illegal fireworks burned about four acres Tuesday morning in Rio Linda, prompting more than two dozen firefighters to respond, officials say.

Crews were dispatched around 3:36 a.m. to Cherry Lane and Elkhorn Boulevard. The fire threatened homes and ranch properties before it was extinguished.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Chris Vestal, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, asks the public to report fires or anyone seen using illegal fireworks as soon as possible.

“If you see someone doing fireworks, give us a call while they’re still on scene,” Chris Vestal said. “We’re at the end of (summer) season now. Our fuels are the most dry they’ve been. As that goes on, until it rains, it’s just going to become more and more dangerous.”

Fire officials warn that anyone caught lighting fireworks that spark a fire could face criminal charges, including arson.

