Churches targeted with hate speech, Pride flags stolen and replaced

NATICK, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two churches in Natick, Massachusetts, are seeking answers after Pride flags were stolen and replaced with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and a “Christian” flag.

First Congregational Church parishioners arrived Sunday morning to find trans Pride, gay Pride and mental health awareness flags crumpled and discarded under bushes. A “Christian” flag was hoisted in place.

“As I turned the corner was just like black and white, and so not even being able to read the banner yet or knowing what it was, but just seeing that rainbow had been removed was a kick in the gut,” said Rev. Cindy Worthington-Berry.

Worthington-Berry said for 20 years, it has been an open and affirming congregation.

A similar incident occurred at Christ Lutheran Church where anti-LGBTQ letters were also left behind.

“It’s startling,” said the Rev. Christephor Gilbert. “They hung the flag here and then on the corner of the church they hung another banner that said, ‘Jesus is king.'”

Natick police said the incidents are believed to have occurred between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. Police are canvassing the area for video.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

But even if the individuals are now identified, the reverends have a message for them.

“Our hope is that should folks who did this come to light, that we as the Natick community would find their way to bring about some sort of restorative justice,” Gilbert said.

“God sees all people as beloved, and God is affirming of people no matter who they love or who they are and that stands within the Christian traditions,” Worthington-Berry said.

