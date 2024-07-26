People in Butler County are getting help for trauma after assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

By Chandi Chapman

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Local groups that help people deal with trauma will be able to get counseling at the Monarch Training Institute in Butler after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler County.

Dr. Elan Welters Lewis, executive director of Family Pathways in Butler, said that local groups and the county are teaming up with the Center for Community Resources to bring in the Keystone Crisis Intervention Team.

Many people in the community either witnessed or suffered indirectly from the aftermath of the assassination attempt of Trump and the death of Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed at the rally.

“We want people to know that they can get past trauma, but they need to address it and embrace this opportunity,” Lewis said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Monarch Training Institute in Butler.

