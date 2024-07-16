Family mourns woman allegedly killed by husband days after domestic violence arrest

By Ashley Sharp

DAVIS, California (KOVR) — Family members of Megan Duncanson, 29, remembered her as a kind-souled woman who never stopped smiling.

The UC Davis graduate studied conservation and wildlife biology and was a talented artist. Some of her greatest passions in life also included animals, helping the environment and the simple joys of being outdoors in nature.

“Wherever she went, she just wanted to feel open and free. She was just the kindest person, such a giver. She was the most gentle, sweet person ever,” said Michaela Duncanson, youngest sister to Megan.

Michaela said that she, her sister Monica and their parents are all trying to cope with Megan’s tragic death which is now the first homicide in the city of Davis in the year 2024.

Davis police responded to a call on Thursday, July 11, from a friend of Megan’s reporting her missing. When officers arrived at her J St. home to conduct a welfare check just before 5 p.m., police confirmed they found her body in the backyard.

Her husband, Henry Phillip Stanley, 37, was arrested by police that same day not far from the couple’s home. He is expected to be formally arraigned on charges likely to include murder at his arraignment Tuesday, July 16.

He is being held in the Yolo County jail with no bail.

“We are devastated. We lost a daughter and sister to something so gruesome,” Michaela said.

On July 9, just two days before Davis police found Megan deceased, Stanley was arrested and booked into jail on felony charges related to domestic violence.

It is also reported that Megan called 911 earlier that same morning of the 9th and told dispatchers her husband “wanted to kill her.”

Those initial charges against Stanley included inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury. The injuries are alleged to have taken place on Sunday, July 7.

Stanley was booked into jail on those initial charges but was released after posting a $30,000 bond and a protective order was issued.

“We knew he wasn’t treating her well. Obviously, something, to this extent, this is never something you ever want to hear or expect. He’s not a good person. We knew that,” Michaela said.

Michaela said that from the start of their relationship when Megan was still a student at UC Davis, their family had a bad feeling about Stanley.

“She was such a hard worker and did everything for him. He didn’t contribute at all,” Michaela said.

Neighbors and friends organized a memorial for Megan outside her home on Sunday, July 14. Constancia Oomen lives just a few doors down and attended to honor her neighbor.

“That she died because of a manipulative husband is unimaginable, I think. Who could kill such a sweet woman?” Oomen said.

Oomen left two stuffed lions at the growing vigil outside the home. She said that they are meant to represent protection and strength.

“I think she is finally safe now. It’s very sad that she had to die to be safe,” Oomen said.

The Duncanson family said they will fight for Megan in her honor. Megan’s parents plan to attend Stanley’s Tuesday arraignment to send a message that he has not won.

“I know it’s so important for my parents to give her that dignity that he didn’t by being there and being loving and protective of her even after all this. Just wanting to protect her against him at any way they can at this point,” Michaela said.

She added that the Duncanson family plans to channel their grief into finding ways to help other victims trapped in the cycle of domestic violence.

“We have her memory and she is resting now. We keep reminding ourselves she is resting and she is at peace,” Michaela said. “There is a sign outside Megan’s apartment now and it says ‘believe women.’ There are a lot of details about her last few days that we want to get more information on and hopefully make a positive change because of what we have experienced.”

The fact that Megan Duncanson was found dead just two days after her husband was arrested and released on domestic violence charges is heartbreaking to local victim advocates.

“Anytime we hear someone has lost their life to domestic violence, it’s devastating to all of us here at the organization because it is what we are actively working against,” said Julie Bornhoeft of WEAVE Sacramento, a group providing crisis intervention services for domestic violence victims. “She took the steps to stay safe and she still lost her life. That weighs heavy for all of us.”

CBS13 asked Bornhoeft what someone looking to leave an abusive relationship should do first.

“Reach out for help. Contact your local domestic violence service provider. Find out what resources are available for you and start putting that plan in place,” Bornhoeft said. “We believe you and you deserve better. You deserve to be safe, you deserve to not live in fear.”

Every county in California has an organization dedicated to helping domestic violence victims. In addition to WEAVE in Sacramento, Empower Yolo, My Sister’s House and Time of Change are local groups ready to step in and help.

Any of these organizations can connect victims and their children to safe shelter away from their home, therapy, legal counsel and emotional support to get out of an unhealthy relationship.

“This is a community problem, a public health problem. It is all of ours. This isn’t a family issue. When we speak to it and talk about believing survivors and recognizing they are not at fault, it makes it easier for each subsequent person to come forward knowing they are going to be supported and believed,” Bornhoeft said.

Donating to local organizations like the ones listed in this story is the best way for the public to help support domestic violence victims.

The national domestic violence 24/7 hotline is 800-799-7233 — WEAVE’s is 916-920-2952.

