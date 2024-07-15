Photos show cornstalks growing all around Greenfield after tornado carried seed into town
By KCCI staff
GREENFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) — Cornstalks are growing all across Greenfield after May’s deadly tornado carried seed into town from nearby fields.
This plant is known as volunteer corn, a type of weed that grows usually from leftover grain after a harvest. It can be damaging to other surrounding crops and plants as it competes for nutrients in the soil.
A similar situation occurred in Iowa after the 2020 derecho flattened crops and carried seeds all over the state.
Photos were posted online showing cornstalks popping up around Greenfield.
