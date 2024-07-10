Restaurant patrons report being pepper sprayed on patio

By Meghan Mosley

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Chaos erupted at a Norman restaurant when a patio full of people claimed they were pepper sprayed.

Nearly a dozen patrons at The Mont were enjoying dinner on the patio Monday night when an unexpected shift in the air took them by surprise. The manager of the restaurant said he sprang into action after getting the unexpected call.

“Oh, it was scary,” Patrick Kallim, the general manager of The Mont, said. “It’s just a scary thought that somebody would be so inconsiderate and so naïve and dumb to do that to a public place.”

While Kallim wasn’t at the restaurant when it happened, he said the call from his staff was one that he never expected after the patio full of people alleged they were pepper sprayed.

“Somebody drove by, either pepper sprayed or bear sprayed something out of a window, we believe,” Kallim said. “It was something you dread. You don’t want, one, even your customers to have to deal with, and two, management and staff to have to deal with.”

When Norman officials responded to the restaurant, they said many were back to normal. But as many as 10 people reported the incident.

They also said they don’t have a suspect description, but they are actively searching for whoever is responsible by viewing nearby surveillance video.

“It is not funny. It is serious and can really, really hurt someone,” Kallim said. “It could’ve been anybody. I just hope they find out who did it and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

