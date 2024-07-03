KIDPENDENCE DAY: A Spectacular Celebration at Children’s Museum Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Join us for a star-spangled celebration as Children’s Museum Houston throws a dazzling Kidpendence Day annual event on Thursday, July 4, starting at 9 a.m. This year, we’re pulling out all the stops to honor America’s 248th birthday with an unforgettable “Summer Escape.” Gather your family and friends to experience a day brimming with exhilarating activities, spectacular shows, and patriotic fun suitable for all ages. For tickets, click here: cmhouston.org/events/kidpendence-day

Highlights of the Day:

21-Mentos Geyser Salute: Kickstart the festivities with a breathtaking display! Watch in awe as 21 Mentos geysers erupt in a grand patriotic salute, guaranteed to leave you spellbound and eager for more. Kidpendence Confetti Blast!: Join the merriment as Captain America and Lady Liberty lead a lively confetti dance party. Feel the patriotic vibes as colorful confetti showers spread cheer and joy throughout the crowd. Captain America Story Time: Gather around as Captain America himself takes you on a thrilling storytelling adventure. This action-packed narrative will fire up your imagination and ignite your patriotic spirit, making it a must-attend for aspiring young heroes. Celebratory Science Show: Put on your lab coats and prepare to be amazed by our electrifying science demonstrations. Witness mind-blowing experiments that will captivate and educate, adding a spark of excitement to your Kidpendence Day experience. Kidpendence Day Glasses: Show off your patriotic pride with our fabulous red, white, and blue glasses. These stylish accessories will make you stand out as you celebrate America’s big day. Don’t miss this chance to paint the town red, white, and blue while creating cherished memories with your loved ones. For more information, visit Children’s Museum Houston and Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 4 Time: Beginning at 9 a.m. Location: 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004 Come and be a part of this vibrant celebration at Children’s Museum Houston, where fun, education, and patriotism come together in perfect harmony. Hey Houston Style Magazine readers, let’s make this Kidpendence Day the most memorable yet!

For more info, visit cmhouston.org/events/kidpendence-day

