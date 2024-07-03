Fort Bend County Celebrates Unity and Heritage with Divine Nine Photo

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 1, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The rich legacy of the Divine Nine, also known as the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), shines brightly in Fort Bend County. This esteemed council comprises nine historically Black Greek letter organizations: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity. With nearly 4 million members globally, the Divine Nine has been a beacon of scholarship, leadership, and community service since its inception.

The Divine Nine’s mission is to uplift and empower African American communities by fostering civic engagement and social responsibility. Their foundational principles emphasize civic empowerment on local, state, and national levels. These organizations actively combat voter suppression, educate communities on their civic rights, and provide support to the disenfranchised. Through a variety of initiatives and programs, they have made significant strides in advancing social justice and equality, serving as an inspiration to many.

In Fort Bend County, the presence and influence of the Divine Nine are profoundly felt and appreciated. Members of these esteemed organizations consistently demonstrate leadership and dedication to service within the county. They organize voter registration drives, educational workshops, and community service projects that address local needs. Their unwavering commitment to fostering unity, enhancing educational opportunities, and promoting social justice has made a significant impact on the lives of many residents.

The Divine Nine in Fort Bend County exemplifies the power of collective action and continues to inspire future generations to contribute positively to society. The community recently celebrated their contributions and unity with a commemorative photo featuring prominent members who hold significant positions within Fort Bend County. This group includes Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Judge Teana Watson (5th District), Judge Monica Rawlins (328th District), Fort Bend County Tax Assessor Carmen Turner, Fort Bend County Tax Assessor Beverly Walker, Missouri City Councilwoman Lynne Clouser, and State Representative Ron Reynolds (HD 27), among others.

Their leadership and dedication to service are not only a testament to the Divine Nine’s enduring legacy but also a powerful reminder of the importance of civic engagement and social responsibility. As they continue to advocate for positive change, the Divine Nine encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote and let their voices be heard.

