Mission home collapses after crews remove 18-wheeler from scene of deadly crash

MISSION, Texas (KRGV) — A home in Mission collapsed early Sunday morning after crews removed an 18-wheeler that crashed into it, according to police.

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed on Saturday morning after it crashed into a home at the 2600 block of W. Expressway 83 on Saturday shortly after 9 a.m.

According to Jorge Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department, the home caved in after crews removed the 18-wheeler on Sunday after 1 a.m.

A pile of rubble stands where the home was.

The empty home had just been listed for sale. Realtor Diana Ortiz said she was scheduled to show the property to a client at 10 a.m. that same day.

Police have yet to release additional details in connection with the crash after saying the 51-year-old driver of the 18-wheeler died at the scene. His body was removed from the scene on Saturday morning.

According to Rodriguez, the 18-wheeler struck a red Fiat on the expressway before veering off the road and crashing into the unoccupied home.

The unidentified male driver of the Fiat was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said an autopsy was ordered for the driver of the 18-wheeler. Police declined to release the driver’s name.

