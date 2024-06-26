Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Honors Rev. William A. Lawson with $1 Million Donation to Five Universities

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

June 26, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church (WABC), the historic church founded by Rev. William A. Lawson, is set to commemorate his remarkable legacy with a generous $1 million donation. In honor of what would have been Rev. Lawson’s 96th birthday on June 28, WABC will distribute this amount equally among five esteemed universities, continuing his mission of promoting education and community upliftment.

Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor of WABC, announced this tribute during a recent Sunday service. He emphasized that the church’s commitment to celebrating Rev. Lawson’s life and work extends beyond his earthly presence. “We still care for and love on pastor even in memoriam,” Rev. Cosby remarked. “For the work he consistently did throughout his life to ensure that men and women have an expansive mind to be brilliant as he was brilliant, we are establishing endowed scholarships at five universities to continue the work and witness of Pastor William Alexander Lawson.”

The endowed scholarships, reflecting Rev. Lawson’s dedication to education and equality, will benefit Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M University, Rice University, University of Houston, and Rev. Lawson’s alma mater, Tennessee State University. Each institution will receive $200,000 to carry on the values Rev. Lawson cherished.

Rev. Cosby added, “We are going to make sure that scholarship and brilliance is still a thing that should be honored and rewarded. So we are going to give those institutions $200,000. And we thank God for the privilege to do just that.”

Rev. William A. Lawson, affectionately known as “Houston’s Pastor,” founded WABC in June 1962. Under his leadership, the church grew from a small congregation of 13 members to a thriving community of over 12,000. His influence extended far beyond the pulpit as he became a prominent figure in the civil rights movement, working tirelessly to desegregate Houston’s schools, promote equality, and bridge societal gaps. Rev. Lawson’s profound impact on faith, justice, and community service has left an indelible mark on the city and its residents.

After 42 years of dedicated service, Rev. Lawson retired in 2002, passing the mantle to Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby. Today, Rev. Cosby continues to build on Lawson’s legacy, emphasizing service and ministering to the total person.

Rev. Lawson passed away on May 14, 2024, at the age of 95. His legacy, however, lives on through the ongoing work of WABC and the countless lives he touched.

For more information about Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and its initiatives, visit WheelerBC.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.