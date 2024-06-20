Police chief talks officer condition, after being thrown from vehicle during arrest

By Emma’le Maas

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — “Scratches and bruises that’s it,” says Cedar Falls Police Chief Mark Howard, after an officer was thrown from a vehicle Tuesday.

Tuesday just before midnight, according to court documents a Cedar Falls police officer witnessed Mackenzie Christensen inside a Casey’s with slurred speech, while stumbling in the store. The officer pulled Christensen over on 4th St., and after running his license, found that Christensen was barred. As he approached to make an arrest- that’s when police say Christensen locked his car, and took off with the officer still attached.

“The subject took off, the officer was drug for about half a block. Then fortunately, rolled off of the car, away from the car and wasn’t hurt seriously,” said Chief Howard, adding, “he went to the hospital was checked out for some minor injuries- and actually went back on duty an hour or two later.”

Chief Howard says officers are trained for these kinds of situations, but survival instinct also kicks in.

“In any of those types of situations where there’s a chance of going under the vehicle- you can’t let go. It’s not safe to do so. Fortunately when he was thrown away from the vehicle he was away- he was able to roll away from the vehicle, he wasn’t struck by the vehicle in any way,” he said, adding, “you lock up. And it’s a self-saving mechanism, you’re afraid of the tires, so it’s just a reaction to self survival.”

Chief Howard says throughout the day Wednesday, several people have reached out to check in on the officer.

“Cedar Falls residents always reach out to us, especially incidents like this- I’ve had a few already this morning, reach out, concerned, I’m able to report he’s fine- it just really helps us because it makes our officers want to stay here,” he said.

He’s grateful the officer is not hurt, but says it’s a reminder of how quick things can change on the job for police.

“It could happen at any traffic stop, any call- any minor call can turn into a major call it doesn’t matter where you work, it doesn’t matter how large the community is, these are the dangers of what can happen at any type of incident at any time,” he said.

Christensen is charged with OWI 3rd offense, driving while barred, eluding, and assault while participating in a felony. After the officer was thrown, he allegedly led police on a high speed chase- before they later found him and took him in. Christensen was booked into the Black Hawk County jail Wednesday morning.

