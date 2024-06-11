2 critically endangered Guatemalan beaded lizards born at Oklahoma City Zoo

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed additions to its animal family after the birth of two critically endangered Guatemalan beaded lizards.

The hatchings mark the second round of births for the species since it came to the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2020. Four other lizards were also born at the zoo in 2022.

“Guatemalan beaded lizards are considered one of the most endangered lizards in the world,” Seamus Ehrhard, the zoo’s curator of herpetology, said in a news release. “They estimate there are about 200 still living in the wild.”

Zoo officials also said finding an accurate number is difficult because the lizards are hard to find and survey.

“They’re a very shy species,” Ehrhard said in the news release. “If there was one in the room with you, the first thing it would do is hide.”

Scientists discovered the Guatemalan beaded lizard in 1984, and it is an isolated species found only in Guatemala’s Rio Motagua Valley. The species are most closely related to the Gila monster and can live up to 60 years.

