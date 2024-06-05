Daughter of cyclist killed in Ewa Beach crosswalk tormented by her loss

By Kristen Consillio

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu police are still investigating two second-degree negligent homicides after a car plowed into bicyclists in an Ewa Beach crosswalk.

“For her life to be ripped away like this, you know, just robbed is incredibly painful,” said Chelsea Meyer, daughter of Naomi Meyer, who died at the scene.

Chelsea Meyer is tormented every day having to grieve the loss of her mom, Naomi Meyer, killed alongside her fiancé, James Rowland, by a driver who’s still not been arrested.

“He went home after killing two innocent people that were just trying to live their life,” she said. “And he went home to his mom while my mom laid on the ground.”

Police said speed may have been a contributing factor in the March crash.

“She was five minutes away from her home. She was about to get home. And this happened,” Chelsea said. “It’s so hard to even fathom that you could be so close to your home and this can happen to you.”

And months later, many are still trying to make sense of a senseless tragedy.

“It’s tragic enough to lose a loved one,” said Travis Counsell, executive director of the Hawaii Bicycling League. “But then to go through this system where there’s really no answers and what feels like no action for months, sometimes years, that’s painful to say the least.”

Chelsea said her mother was full of life after overcoming hardships, including cancer, and raising her as a single mom.

The retired couple had moved to Hawaii a decade ago, fulfilling a lifelong dream of Naomi, who loved the ocean.

“My mom has always made a conscious effort to stay active and healthy in her life so she can stay in my life for a long time,” Chelsea said.

Naomi would have turned 63 in April. And since her life was cut short, Naomi’s missed major milestones, including Chelsea’s college graduation.

“She will not be able to see my accomplishments,” Chelsea said. “She will not be able to grow old with me. He’s stole a big part of my life.”

Chelsea’s hoping for stricter laws for reckless drivers so that the lives lost will not be in vain.

“I don’t want my mom and Jim to die for no reason,” she said.

