Sheila Jackson Lee Secures Resounding Victory in Texas’ Super Tuesday Showdown

By Burt Levine

March 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a remarkable display of political prowess, Sheila Jackson Lee, the enduring representative and senior member of the Texas Delegation, clinched a decisive 60% victory in the 18th Congressional District during this Super Tuesday’s electric showdown. Despite the formidable campaign funds amassed by former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards, Jackson Lee emerged victorious, demonstrating her unwavering connection with the constituents of a district that once revered figures like Barbara Jordan and Mickey Leland called home.

Jackson Lee, with a history of service as an at-large Houston City Council Member, mirrored Edwards’ background but surpassed expectations with her electoral triumph. “The predictions were against us, anticipating a neck-and-neck race. However, the people of the 18th Congressional District have spoken, reaffirming our mission,” stated Jackson Lee in her victory speech, extending her best to her contenders.

The tenacious 74-year-old, balancing roles as a wife to Elwyn Lee of the University of Houston, a mother, and grandmother, remains unshaken in the face of adversity. With a legacy of overcoming criticism and a recent stint as a mayoral candidate, she credits her latest win to a grassroots strategy of individual voter engagement, reaffirming her love for both Houston and her district following her substantial victory margin.

Meanwhile, in the legal arena of Harris County, seasoned District Attorney Kim Ogg stood resolute amidst her supporters. Renowned for her career-long advocacy for crime victims and her no-nonsense approach to law enforcement, Ogg faced backlash for probing into criminal activities, regardless of political affiliations. Despite the resistance, she upheld her principles, even as she conceded defeat to Sean Teare, her former assistant, in a staggering 25-75% loss.

The political landscape of Harris County continues to intrigue, with President Joe Biden claiming an overwhelming 89% victory amidst eight contenders. This sets the stage for a riveting General Election, with former Baylor football standout and Texas Civil Rights Lawyer Colin Allred seizing a 64% win. This prepares him for a historic face-off against former President Donald Trump and US Senator Ted Cruz in what’s anticipated to be the most contentious Texas races since 1988.

Lizzie Fletcher (D-Houston), the 7th District Congresswoman, and other local leaders like Marquette Green-Scott and DaSean Jones, notched significant wins, setting their sights on further electoral battles this fall. State representatives like Ron Reynolds, Alma Allen, and Harold Dutton celebrated significant victories, while the judicial races saw a tight race for Vivian King and a successful bid by Lillian Henny Alexander.

As the political tapestry of Houston unfolds, the energy and tenacity of its candidates are mirrored in the unwavering spirit of its citizens. The results of Super Tuesday are a testament to the vibrancy of democracy in the heart of Texas.

