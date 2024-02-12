Baltimore animal shelters join forces for ‘My Furry Valentine’ adoption event at Pimlico

By Jennifer Franciotti

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Looking for a different way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? This weekend, there’s a huge adoption event at Pimlico Race Course where people can find a new family member looking for love.

Multiple Baltimore area animal rescues and shelters are coming together for what is called the “My Furry Valentine” Mega Adopt-a-thon.

Tulip, a 6-month-old puppy at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, is all love — and she needs a family. All of the pets in the shelters do, and pets from four shelters will converge Saturday in one location for a mega adoption event.

“When people come through the doors, there’s going to be Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, Maryland SPCA and BARCS set up with dogs and cats available for adoption,” said Alexa Jones, with the Baltimore Humane Society. “(All) adoption fees are waived at the event.”

“It means that we can save so many lives. In the past at mega events, we’ve had hundreds of adoptions take place, and that means we can clear out kennels. (If) we have more space, we don’t have to worry about capacity,” said Noelle Patterson, with BARCS.

“We are taking upwards of 25 dogs, as many cats as we can, (as well as) bunnies. We’ll have them all on site,” said Abby Isaacs, with Baltimore County Animal Services.

All of the shelters are currently at capacity, and they’re coming off a record-breaking year when it comes to surrenders and strays.

“(We’re seeing) an increase in pets who are coming in who have been emaciated. You can tell they’ve been out on the street and not receiving the proper care that every animal really deserves,” Issacs said.

Not only could people go home with a new family member, like Tulip, but they can also get everything needed in a starter kit to take them home.

“We are going to have our flea-less market which is a ‘name the price’ market,” said Katie Haines, with the Maryland SPCA. “With food, toys, beds — you name it — we will have it there. We even have grooming supplies (and) crates.”

The “My Furry Valentine” Mega Adopt-a-thon takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the grandstands of Pimlico Race Course.

