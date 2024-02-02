Holocaust Museum Houston Honors Black History Month with Free Admission Day and Special Program

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Feb. 1, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX (February 1, 2024) — Embracing the spirit of Black History Month, Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) is set to participate in the Black Art Houston Weekend from February 17 to 19, presenting a range of engaging public programming and featuring the special exhibition, The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection.

On Sunday, February 18, in collaboration with Shell USA, HMH invites the public to enjoy free admission to explore the Museum’s four permanent galleries and the highlighted exhibition, which delves into the rich history and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. The Kinsey Collection, curated by Shirley and Bernard Kinsey, stands as one of the most comprehensive surveys of African American history and culture outside the Smithsonian Institution.

As a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and community engagement, HMH encourages attendees to reserve free tickets for February 18 at hmh.org/tickets.

The celebration continues with a special program at 2 p.m. on the free admission day, featuring Khambrel Marshall in conversation with Houston artist Ava Cosey. Cosey, known for her diverse use of mediums such as oil acrylic, pastels, ink, and mixed media, will share insights into her work, including the painting “Ancestor’s Torch,” featured in The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection. Participants can RSVP for this enriching discussion at hmh.org/Cosey.

Holocaust Museum Houston, situated at 5401 Caroline Street, ensures a fully bilingual experience in English and Spanish. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission fees are $22 for adults, $16 for seniors and active-duty servicemembers, and free for children, students under 18, and college students with valid ID. Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. offer free admission to all visitors. Parking is available at the adjacent lot for $8. Secure your tickets and discover more at hmh.org/visit.

This Black History Month, Holocaust Museum Houston invites you to join in the celebration of diversity, culture, and the invaluable contributions of Black Americans.

Source: Holocaust Museum Houston

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.