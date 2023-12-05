77-year-old injured after plane makes hard landing near Kalaeloa Airport

By Eric Naktin

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — An investigation is underway after a single-engine plane experienced mechanical issues before landing in Kalaeloa.

The FAA says the single-engine Diamond D-A-40 landed around 12:45 on Monday afternoon.

Two people were on board — both survived.

The plane landed in a dirt lot — just off Kapolei Kai Street near the industrial area in Kalaeloa.

Honolulu fire crews had to help get the two people out of the plane.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service crews treated the 77-year-old man and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.