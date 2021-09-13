Repairs halted at SF’s Millennium Tower after report deems construction the likely cause of sinking

CNN - Regional

By KGO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco officials told Millennium Tower management on Friday to not resume construction repairs until the city reviews an updated construction approach.

Last month, work was paused after the skyscraper sank another inch.

The city’s request comes after a report found that the building’s sinking is likely being caused by the construction.

A spokesman for the tower’s management team confirmed that construction will remain paused until specific modification options are finalized.

As of February 2020, the building had already sank 17 inches since first opening in 2009.

Residents of the tower, located at Mission and Fremont in San Francisco, were first informed that the main tower was sinking in May of 2016.

Building representatives said last month that while there has been sinking and tilting, there has been no material harm to the building and it remains fully safe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.