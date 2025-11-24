Parents Create Hummingbird Hideaway for Santa Barbara Students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A group of parents has turned compassion into action with the creation of the “Hummingbird Hideaway" at Hope Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

The cozy, colorful space offers students a place to unwind, read quietly, or simply take a break from the buzz of the school day.

Funded by the Hope School District Educational Foundation, the hideaway aims to support mental wellness and teach mindfulness to children facing daily stress.

Teachers bbelieve the effort is paying off.

Students who step into the hideaway return to class more relaxed, focused, and ready to learn.