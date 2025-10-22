Interactive Play “Every Brilliant Thing” Connects Audiences to New Beginnings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) —The play “Every Brilliant Thing” is about a boy growing up in the wake of his mother’s depression.



To cope with his mother’s suicide attempts, the boy writes a list of everything that is wonderful about the world — everything from ice cream to actor Keanu Reeves.

Jonny Donahoe created this story with his partner saying, “this is an attempt by a character in a play to live a life they enjoy more. And hopefully it generates in you an audience member, a positivity that you can find.”



The show is an extensive monologue where Donahoe engages with the audience, and he says that’s where the magic happens.



“The whole thing becomes this event where we all tell the story and we're all a part of it. And I think that's so important because when it comes to mental health, when it comes to depression, when it comes to talking about these things sharing is the key to unlocking the problem. And I wanted that to be really prominent and visible in the artwork from the very start,” said Donahoe.

The play’s director, Paddy Gervers, says they create a safe space that creates a powerful sense of community.



“Some people are very good at being open and honest about their feelings and good at talking to their friends or reaching out if they need help or saying 'I'm struggling' or 'I've actually had a think and maybe I'm - maybe I need to change something about my life.' And some people are terrible at that, myself included,” said Gervers.



Despite the play’s heavy themes, Donahoe say audience members will walk away feeling lighter.



“The most important thing when talking about these hard stuff is to be joyful and to use humor, because that's how we cope. That's how we survive. That's how we keep going is laughter and love and sharing,” said Donahoe.



Donahoe will also be starring in the second play “Jonny and the Baptists” with his best friend.



The proceeds from these two plays will go directly to New Beginnings.



“We hope that that works to minimize stigma around the issues that we work with and to educate people in a way that integrates into the fabric of the community,” said New Beginnings Executive Director Kristine Schwarz.



You can see the play Thursday through Sunday at Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo.

For showtimes visit Center Stage.

