Santa Barbara City College celebrates statewide launch of its interactive mental health website

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Students and teachers shined a light on mental health Thursday at Santa Barbara City College.



Yoga instructor Dora Chan says spending just five minutes inside your head can help get you out of your head.



“We tend to look outside of us and think, ‘Can I change my job? Can I change my relationship? Can I change something that is outside of myself?’ And while those things can give you some temporary kind of relief or joy, oftentimes they're not really long lasting,” said Chan.



Chan is one of several gurus featured on the Wellness Companion Hub, a digital interactive platform that supports mental, physical, and sexual well-being.



“The past decade, we've seen a huge escalation of people in both serious crises and in more subtle crises, a huge increase in anxiety and depression and loneliness with the use of social media,” said licensed therapist Betsy Phillips.



The site includes a 200 page guidebook on healthy eating in addition to what it calls “sonic resets.”



“Students can listen to videos, audios, have different guides and tool kits for feeling better mind, body and spirit,” said SBCC Student Program Advisor Becky Bean.

Students say it’s making mental health more accessible



“Many students—they can't just go into in person and, you know, get these resources. And so being able to go online and just watch some videos, listen to some things or print out, you know, some worksheets to go along with these videos, you know, it's something they can do from the comfort of their own house,” said SBCC student worker Blaze Osborne.



Thursday’s event also promoted wellness resources from a variety of on campus groups.



Mental health professionals are hopeful it will act as a bridge to lead students to seek in person therapy.



“I’ve had a lot of students come in with their tail between their legs, so to speak, and then say, “My gosh, I feel so good. I why didn't i do this ten years ago?’ So I think they find when they come in that there's a warm presence,” said licensed therapist Alyson Bostwick.

The Wellness Companion Hub will launch at 116 California community colleges.