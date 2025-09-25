Feeling Stressed? Experts Warn America’s Political Turmoil is Taking a Toll on Mental Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The non-stop stream of unsettling news is leaving many people feeling overwhelmed, and mental health experts say it’s taking a real toll on the community.

Suzanne Grimmesy with Santa Barbara County Behavioral Health says stress levels are rising, but support is available. “We want the community to know that it’s okay to feel stressed, and resources are available to help,” she explains.

For one couple from Los Angeles, the tension back home became too much. They decided to unplug and escape to Santa Barbara for a break. “We just needed to disconnect after everything going on. Coming here gives us peace of mind,” they say. Turning off their phones and spending time outdoors has helped them reset.

Grimmesy emphasizes that no one has to face stress alone. “Support is here, and there are many ways to reach out,” she says.

For the couple, the trip has been more than a getaway — it’s a reminder that sometimes the best way to handle stress is to step back, slow down, and breathe.

