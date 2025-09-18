Seated Exercises Help Seniors Stay Strong, Flexible, and Independent

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Staying active doesn't always mean breaking a sweat at the gym. For older adults, even simple seated movements can bring big benefits like easing pain, boosting energy, and helping maintain independence.

At 86, Lillian Smith is proof of that. Just two years ago, arthritis in her knees left her nearly unable to walk. "I could barely lift my feet," she recalled. "But look now. I had aches, but since I'm doing the exercise it's gone. I'm very grateful for this."

Smith participates in chair-based exercise classes designed for seniors. The routines may look simple, but they are keeping her strong, mobile, and smiling.

For 74-year-old Rachna Bali, chair-supported yoga has become a lifeline. "It helps with focus, concentration, anxiety, breathing," she said. "I have acute asthma and it has been helping me."

Classes like these are part of the California Department of Aging's mission to expand evidence-based fitness opportunities. The agency partners with senior centers statewide to promote programs that prevent falls, manage chronic conditions, and strengthen community ties.

"It's a partnership," said Kimiko Kelly, the director of Arts, Wellness and Engagement at the Jewish Services Center in Los Angeles. "We have social services with case management, transportation, meal service, and engaging activities. All of that is connected to the Department of Aging."

Beyond the physical results, experts say the group environment is key. Social interaction, laughter, and friendship keep participants motivated.

For Smith, the payoff is simple: she can move without pain.

"The results that I get, I'll never stop coming."

For more information on programs for older adults, visit the California Department of Aging.