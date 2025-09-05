Attachment to AI relationships: navigating complex feelings towards technology
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Some people have started to form relationships with Artificial Intelligence chatbots, sometimes intimate. Questions have started to arise whether or not this behavior is healthy and if healthy relationships can be had with AI.
We talked to licensed clinical psychologist Katherine Schafer to talk about how working with AI can affect mental health and if it can be used as an effective therapeutic tool.