Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Attachment to AI relationships: navigating complex feelings towards technology

By
today at 10:41 am
Published 11:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Some people have started to form relationships with Artificial Intelligence chatbots, sometimes intimate. Questions have started to arise whether or not this behavior is healthy and if healthy relationships can be had with AI.

We talked to licensed clinical psychologist Katherine Schafer to talk about how working with AI can affect mental health and if it can be used as an effective therapeutic tool.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content