More Than a Meal: California Senior Nutrition Programs Feed Health and Connection

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Senior Nutrition Programs across California are serving more than food, they are building health and community.

“Meals are very important. A lot of times people don't realize how important a meal is, but it could be that one thing that brings a smile to your day,” said Connie Nakano, Assistant Director of the California Department of Aging.

Last year alone, 22 million meals were served through the Department’s flagship program. “It’s not just the nutritional value of the meals, which is critically important. It’s the connection that food brings as people gather together and share meals,” said Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging.

In San Francisco, Self-Help for the Elderly serves 50,000 seniors a year. President and CEO Anni Chung said meals are tailored to the city’s diversity: “If a senior center could serve rice, sometimes noodles, have hot soup, and then the ethnically balanced, nutritiously balanced meals are catered to their taste, then they’ll come back every day.”

For participants, the program is about friendship as much as nutrition. “We always meet and mingle and develop relationship on the table while you're eating. That’s how you make friends,” said Tyrone Yip, a volunteer and participant.

Nakano added that meal programs often connect older adults to other services, from transportation to caregiver support. “These meal programs are kind of the doorway to understand what other supports are there to help older Californians really live independently and thrive in their communities.”