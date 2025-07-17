Programs Aim to Combat Senior Isolation Across California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Social isolation and loneliness are growing public health concerns among older adults, with nearly half of seniors reporting feelings of depression or disconnection.

Across California, programs like the Oasis Adult Day Center in Fresno are helping seniors re-engage with their communities.

The Oasis Day Center, run by the Valley Caregiver Resource Center, offers older adults with memory loss or dementia a chance to socialize, stay active, and give caregivers much-needed respite.

“When I moved here, I didn’t know anybody at all,” said Fresno resident Bill Copeland, who now visits the center daily. “I love to chat about what’s going on in sports and the news. It’s a great place to connect.”

Meghan Velasquez, Executive Director of the Valley Caregiver Resource Center, said isolation often worsens after a dementia diagnosis—both for the individual and their caregiver.

“It’s hard for your loved one to get out and feel safe and comfortable,” Velasquez said. “Programs like this help create friendships and reduce stress for caregivers, who can take a break or attend support groups.”

According to a 2023 California Department of Aging survey of more than 17,000 seniors, 40% reported feeling lonely or isolated, and 43% said they experienced depression. One in four older Californians now lives alone.

To address this, California officials are urging families to explore community programs.

“If it’s something you’re on the fence about, I’d encourage you to pay a visit,” said Susan DeMarois, director of the California Department of Aging. “Take a buddy with you. Introduce yourself.”

The Oasis program is expanding with help from a $50,000 grant from the City of Fresno. Fresno Councilmember Tyler Maxwell said the funding will help fill a gap for families who can’t provide elder care on their own.

Central Coast Resources for Seniors

Similar programs exist on the Central Coast to help older adults facing loneliness or isolation:

Santa Barbara County:

Ventura County:

Ventura County Area Agency on Aging connects seniors with social services, meal delivery, and transportation.

connects seniors with social services, meal delivery, and transportation. Senior Support Line : 1-800-235-9980 for free emotional support.

: 1-800-235-9980 for free emotional support. PathPoint Life Skills Center offers a therapeutic day program with activities and social support.

San Luis Obispo County:

Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens provides peer counseling, legal assistance, and advocacy services.

provides peer counseling, legal assistance, and advocacy services. Wilshire Community Services supports older adults with counseling, volunteer companionship, and end-of-life care.

supports older adults with counseling, volunteer companionship, and end-of-life care. Transitions-Mental Health Association offers community drop-in centers and social support programs for seniors across SLO and northern Santa Barbara counties.

For a full list of programs or to find services in your area, visit the California Department of Aging.