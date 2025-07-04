Summertime Means More Stress and Anxiety for Working Moms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Being a mom is hard enough, but it's especially tough in the summertime without the structure of a school schedule. Trying to juggle a work schedule and making sure your children are taken care of creates an additional level of stress for working moms.

Rebalancing expert, and mom herself, Carol Enneking joined your News Channel to offer some advice to mothers who may be struggling this summer. The author of the new book, The Rebalancing Act, highlighted the mental toll it takes on working moms to balance so many jobs at once.

"Depending on where you are in your motherhood journey or your working motherhood journey, it might look a little different, but I can remember many summers just trying to cobble together schedules of different activities to keep the kids occupied, keep them from just parked in being parked in front of a screen all the time," Enneking says.

A report done by Motherly.com says working moms are never really "off the clock," and it's a constant race to keep up with everything at work, at home, and in life.

"I'm not sure there is such a thing as balance because the minute everything's in balance, then something changes."

Enneking says social media also contributes to mom stress – as family influencers and bloggers have become a popular trend on Youtube and other social media platforms, it's easy to compare your life to those protrayed positively online. But Enneking says it's important not to let this get to you.

"Now we're sort of bombarded with these messages all the time about what a great summer vacation looks like and happy kids, happy parents, and all these pictures everywhere on social media that are portraying that life ought to look like that," Enneking says.

Enneking's overall message for moms to take a deep breath and knowing you're doing the best you can.

"I think one of the biggest things is [to] recognized that, that's not real and that it's normal to feel some struggle as you try to balance all of these things and when you can take some time, just pause, take a deep breath and think about what really matters and learn to let things go that are lower in value."

To learn more about Carol Enneking and her books, The Rebalancing Act, visit her website.

