Older Adults Now Fastest-Growing Group in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — California has more older adults than at any time in the state's history, and adults over 60 now represent the fastest-growing demographic, according to the California Department of Aging.

“With about 9 million people aged 60 or older, this is an exciting time in California,” said Susan DeMarois, director of the California Department of Aging. “Older Californians are vital members of our workforce, volunteers in our communities, and often grandparents raising grandchildren.”

DeMarois emphasized that aging is not just a number but a stage of life filled with contributions, strength and wisdom. However, she said too many families wait until a crisis to address issues like future care plans or housing preferences.

“We encourage people to start these conversations now, before a crisis hits,” DeMarois said. “Younger family members can ask, ‘What’s important to you?’ And older adults should feel empowered to share their needs and preferences.”

Experts say embracing aging positively can lead to longer and healthier lives. Dr. Anna Chodos, a professor of clinical medicine at UCSF, said studies show those who imagine aging optimistically tend to fare better physically and emotionally.

Laura Carstensen, director of the Stanford Center on Longevity, added that emotional well-being often improves with age.

“Older people are slower to anger, more grateful and more altruistic,” Carstensen said. “It’s one of the best-kept secrets about getting older.”

Experts say staying active and engaged is an essential part of healthy aging. Sue Crivello, a local older adult, credits a senior fitness class with transforming her health and mindset.

“I was almost 200 pounds, and now I’ve lost 61,” Crivello said. “I feel younger now than I did before.”

Tyrone Yip, a volunteer with Self-Help for the Elderly, said staying physically active and contributing to others gives him a sense of purpose.

“I like to volunteer and use my strength,” Yip said. “It gives meaning to my life.”

Doctors and caregivers say independence remains a top priority for many older Californians. Dr. Wynn Canio, a geriatric specialist with Kaiser Permanente, said older patients often express a strong desire to remain in their homes and involved in their own planning — even when cognitive issues arise.

Carlos L. Olivas III, a family caregiver, said cultural values shaped his decision to care for his aging father.

“We’ve always been a multigenerational family,” he said. “It just felt like the right thing to do.”

To support this growing population, the state offers a wide range of services through local Area Agencies on Aging and Caregiver Resource Centers. These programs help individuals and families navigate everything from short-term needs to long-term planning.

“Sometimes someone needs support for a few weeks, sometimes for years,” DeMarois said. “Wherever you are on the journey, there are resources to help.”

For more information on services and support for aging Californians, visit aging.ca.gov.