Retired Caregiver Warns of Crypto Scam as Senior Fraud Cases Surge

FRESNO, Calif. — After retiring from the Valley Caregiver Resource Center, Michelle DiBuduo never expected her name would be used in an online scam. But when friends began calling to congratulate her on launching a cryptocurrency business, she knew something was wrong.

“There was a post that wasn’t from me, asking people to use one word to identify how they knew me,” DiBuduo said. “I had about 160 responses. Now I have several hundred people on Facebook, but I’ve never gotten 160 responses for posting.”

The fake post claimed she was now a certified “Expert Crypto Trader” and included falsified certificates. DiBuduo was able to comment from another account and alert others that the post was fraudulent, but she worries some may have been duped.

“I don’t know how many people responded to the Facebook ad, responded to those people, those hackers, and gave them money,” she said.

Her case is far from isolated. From January 2022 to February 2025, the California Department of Social Services received more than 190,000 reports of alleged financial abuse. Experts say older adults are among the most frequent targets of scams, often falling victim through digital platforms.

“It’s been prevalent and it’s been an uptick, mostly in California, specifically in Fresno and Madera,” said Hillaree Bennett, program director at the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation lists a wide range of scams that prey on seniors, including phishing emails, fake sweepstakes, home repair fraud, and romance scams. Grandparent and government impersonator scams—where fraudsters claim to be a relative in distress or pose as officials from Medicare or the IRS—are also common.

“Victims, whether they are older adults or individuals in general, feel embarrassed about becoming a victim of a fraud or scam,” said Kue Lee with the DFPI. “That’s why many cases go unreported.”

Lee said the rise of artificial intelligence and evolving technology has made scams more sophisticated, and seniors—who tend to be more trusting—are particularly vulnerable.

Still, there are steps people can take to protect themselves and their loved ones:

Don’t send money to someone you don’t know.

Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails or text messages.

Research suspicious claims or offers through official sources.

Talk to someone you trust before making financial decisions.

“Do not answer or respond to messages from individuals you don’t know,” Lee said. “The next layer of protection is to do your own research and check credentials.”

Anyone who suspects fraud should report it immediately to the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation at (866) 275-2677 or online at dfpi.ca.gov.

More resources for protecting older adults from scams are available at aging.ca.gov.