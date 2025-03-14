How COVID-19 Changed Mental Health: Santa Barbara County’s Ongoing Response

Santa Barbara, Calif. — Five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health challenges have become a pressing issue in communities nationwide. According to Suzanne Grimmesey, chief of strategy and community engagement for the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, the pandemic has had a profound impact on mental well-being, particularly for those already facing mental illness or substance misuse.

“The COVID-19 pandemic impacted people's mental health worldwide, especially those already struggling,” Grimmesey said. “We’ve seen increased anxiety and depression among both youth and adults, driven by loneliness, economic stress, and health concerns.”

To address these challenges, the county conducted a community mental health needs assessment, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to identify the most urgent concerns.

Among the key findings, 61% of respondents reported that their mental health had been negatively affected. Grimmesey noted that frontline workers were particularly vulnerable, experiencing long-term trauma and post-traumatic stress reactions from their experiences during the crisis.

“Youth have also been deeply affected,” she added. “We’re seeing increased social delays, rising anxiety, and depression. And in the workplace, burnout and compassion fatigue have been significant concerns.”

In response, Santa Barbara County adopted a community-centered approach to improving mental health.

“We learned that people wanted social connection, accessible resources, education, and stigma reduction,” Grimmesey said, adding that virtual care has not been a perfect solution for everyone.

The county has partnered with local organizations to provide programs such as gardening classes, walking groups, and mental health education workshops.

“Over 90% of participants in these activities reported improvements in their mental health and overall well-being,” Grimmesey said.

One of the most significant outcomes of the pandemic has been the shift in societal attitudes toward mental health.

“I think one of our silver linings is that mental health is no longer just a side conversation,” Grimmesey said. “It’s a mainstream priority, and that’s a very positive shift for our future.”