How Social Media Addiction Impacts Mental Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Social media has become an integral part of modern life, but excessive use can lead to addiction and negatively impact mental health, experts warn.

Dr. Ashwini Nadkarni, a board-certified psychiatrist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, said prolonged social media use can trigger changes in the brain similar to those seen in addiction. It overstimulates the brain’s reward pathways, reinforcing compulsive behaviors.

“When we think about addiction, we define it as uncontrollable use of a substance despite the negative consequences,” Nadkarni said. “Excess social media usage is associated with increased stimulation of our reward pathways, and those, when excessively stimulated, can take on the form of an addiction.”

Link to Anxiety and Depression

Beyond addiction, excessive social media use has been linked to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. Nadkarni cited a study of approximately 7,000 adolescents, ages 12 to 15, which found that using social media for more than three hours a day was associated with twice the risk of depression.

“It’s mood disorders, issues with self-esteem, and also compulsive usage,” she said.

Despite these risks, Nadkarni acknowledged that social media has benefits, particularly for young people. It can foster positive connections, provide a sense of community, and serve as a gateway for seeking mental health support. However, she emphasized the importance of moderation.

“The key point is scaling back usage, thinking about how to use it in small amounts, and cultivating an awareness of unlimited scrolling or passive behaviors,” Nadkarni advised. “Taking breaks and following individuals or groups that people are actually passionate about can make a difference.”

Striking a Balance

For those who rely on social media for work or personal connections, Nadkarni recommended being intentional about usage. Engaging actively rather than passively scrolling for hours can help mitigate negative effects.

“In the last 20 years, we’re actually seeing a reduction in people’s attention spans, which shows that social media usage among adolescents is having an effect on our society’s cognition.”

Nadkarni also warned against using social media before bedtime, citing studies that show it can interfere with sleep.

As social media continues to evolve, experts stress the importance of mindfulness in its use. Setting boundaries, recognizing its psychological effects, and maintaining a balance between online and offline life can help minimize risks while preserving its benefits.