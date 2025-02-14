Couples Who Watch TV Together Stay Closer—Here’s Why

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Couples struggling to connect or find common ground might want to grab the remote and settle in on the couch.

Research suggests that staying home and watching TV together can benefit relationships, especially for couples who lack shared friends or social networks.

Experts say romantic partners feel closer and build connections through shared experiences, including watching television and movies.

What you watch matters less than simply being in the same space with a common focus—one that isn’t stressors like finances, children, or relationship issues.

“Part of what’s beneficial isn’t just the show; it’s the ritual. It’s about making time together,” said Jessica Kramer, a psychotherapist and couples counselor. “Watching TV together is a great way to decompress and do something that’s not controversial or emotionally charged but still allows you to connect.”

Kramer advises couples to be consistent by setting aside a specific time to watch TV together. She also recommends a “no device” rule to help partners stay present in the moment. Most importantly, she emphasizes communication.

“The most important thing is to compromise on which show to watch and not be afraid to try something new, even if it’s not your usual preference,” Kramer said.

So grab the remote, and Netflix and chill!