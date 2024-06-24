Rachel Fattal is looking for another gold medal with the US women’s water polo team

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Rachel Fattal brings a simple philosophy to her play with the loaded U.S. women’s water polo team. She says, “I just want to be the best that I can be for the team wherever the team needs me.” The versatile Fattal is a key player for the U.S. as it goes for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The 30-year-old UCLA grad has scored some big goals for the national team, but she is just as content to set up a teammate, and she brings the same energy to her responsibilities on defense. Coach Adam Krikorian calls Fattal “a workhorse.”

