From the outhouse: 400-meter runner goes from locked in a porta-potty straight to the Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It was a classic case of going from the outhouse to the penthouse. Less than an hour before her semifinal at U.S. track trials, 400-meter runner Kendall Ellis was trapped in a porta-potty, banging on the door, screaming for someone to let her out. Thankfully, somebody did. She won that race in a personal-best time, then came back Sunday to top that mark and win the final, along with the national championship and the spot in the Olympics that comes with it.

