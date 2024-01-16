4 men found dead at Southern California desert home

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Four men were found dead Tuesday at a Southern California home, but there wasn’t any immediate word on the cause of their deaths, authorities said.

Los Angeles County firefighters were sent to a home in Palmdale, a desert community north of Los Angeles, at about 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

Firefighters found four men at the home and called sheriff’s deputies. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths remained under investigation Tuesday night.